Beta v 0.8.0.6

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

I've updated the skill trees a bit to show their maximum level, how many levels you've purchased, which skills are purchasable, etc.

There's still some more color, graphics, and things I want to add here and there... I increased the sharpness of the text being used, but I really don't like it for some reason, it doesn't look good. I've got a few different thing I want to play with to try and make the numbers easier on the eyes.

I've also added more detail to the weapon damage mouseovers in the player stats window. There's definitely still some balancing needed, especially for two handed weapons, but the handling and display of the math all seems to be working well.

Soon now I start the journey to flesh out the skill system with more than 400 skills. cracks knuckles Excel and I are going to be good friends this winter. Be sure to check out the link in Discord to the public Google sheet if you'd like to add a skill suggestion!

v 0.8.0.6 2021.12.09

Improved the skill trees interface

Added more detail to weapon damage mouseovers

Fixed strong harvests not triggering properly

