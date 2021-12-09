SCUM - Hotfix 0.6.15.41064

Hey everyone we are back with the hotfix, we are continuing the optimizations streak. Here is what we got and we will have more news for you soon! Check it out - >
- Fixed the bug where it was able to place multiple cabin doors on one location.
- Fixed wrong caption on desert ghillies.
- Fixed the bug where quick access was not saved after relog.
- Fixed the bug where sound wouldn't stop playing after exiting to the main menu.
- Minor fixes and improvements for settings menu.
- Fixed the bug that could cause player to get stuck when opening/closing vehicle door.
- Fix the bug where resolution was being displayed incorrectly in the settings menu.
- Fixed the bug where voice chat volume slider would not show up.
- Fixed the bug that prevented prisoner from dropping an item in hands while drinking from some water containers.
- Wells can now be damaged with all damage sources.
Known issues:
- If you try to equip a backpack whilst sitting inside the vehicle and having a backpack equipped, your backpack will disappear.
- If you try to drop a chest out of the vehicle by using the "Drop" interaction or dragging it out of the vehicle while sitting in the vehicle, the chest will be inside of the car. To temporary fix this issue move the vehicle a bit, and drag the chest around while near the vehicle you removed it from.
- 9mm ammo can now be stacked up to 30 bullets per stack
- Reduced damage to footwear.
- Reduced energy and water consumption rates.
- Removed unusable items from the spawn pool.
- Disabled interaction while aiming down the sights and scoping, preventing player to get stuck in some cases.
Changed files in this update