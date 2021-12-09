Updates #1-#3 is here!

Update #1:
-Now game comes with launcher for playing by IP, big thanks to Sevak "Limelight" Avetisyan and Ivan "Kazanova" Guryanov
-Added chat wheel for gamepad
Update #2:
-Fixed some bugs in IP Launcher (map select still doesn't work)
-Added function "Play as client" to IP Launcher
-Added different online game variant, which uses standart session functional from Epic Games instead of Advanced Session plugins
Update #3:
-New online game variant translated to English
