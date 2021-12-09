 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

December 24th Open Test update for 9 December 2021

Updates #1-#3 is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 7855066 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update #1:

-Now game comes with launcher for playing by IP, big thanks to Sevak "Limelight" Avetisyan and Ivan "Kazanova" Guryanov

-Added chat wheel for gamepad

Update #2:

-Fixed some bugs in IP Launcher (map select still doesn't work)

-Added function "Play as client" to IP Launcher

-Added different online game variant, which uses standart session functional from Epic Games instead of Advanced Session plugins

Update #3:

-New online game variant translated to English

Changed files in this update

December 24th Playtest Content Depot 1834351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.