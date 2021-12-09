Wrath of Memes 2021 Contest

Crusaders!
The war on demons may be a grim business, and we all need a good laugh from time to time. So how about we immortalize our crusade for posterity and cheer each other up during this holiday season? Let’s throw some memes at each other!
Rules:
- We accept memes in the form of gifs, images, videos. It may be your own artwork, a photo manipulation, a video sequence you’ve created etc.
- The meme must be created by you for this contest, one does not simply submit a Boromir meme found somewhere on the internet.
- The meme must be related to Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.
- Use #WrathOfMemes hashtag to post your meme on social media, and find memes from other players; or post it in the #memes channel on our discord server before the 20th of December.
- No profanity, NSFW content or derogatory language.
- The winners will be chosen by a jury of Owlcats. We will announce the winners on the 27th of December.
Prizes:
- First place - a Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous art book, and a code for Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous game (or a Season Pass/ Commander Pack for the winner’s choice);
- Second and the third place - a code for Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous game, a Season Pass or a Commander Pack.
To memes!
