Orbital Bullet Early Access: The Holiday Update has arrived!

Fraggers!
A new major update has been released for our Orbital Bullet Early Access!
Be excited as the brand-new 'Holiday Season Update' will come up with new weapons to increase your combat-effectiveness ("More DAKKA!"), new skins that you can frag in style, and, most importantly: new Hard Mode in the Eternity Tower, for the trigger-happy fraggers amongst you, who are really serious about looking for trouble and a challenge!
Watch the Orbital Bullet: Holiday Season Trailer
Additions
- Added Stage 51-100.
- Improved Ending of Eternity Tower with interactable & run overview.
- Removed the ammo system from Eternity Tower.
4 New Weapons - Fragging Fun
- Hover Shotgun – Shell type weapon that fires downwards.
- Eternity Gun – Energy type weapon that fires instant long- and short-range projectiles.
- Crossfire Gun – Bullet type weapon that fires bullets on the horizontal as well as the vertical axis.
- Smart Rocket Launcher – Explosive type weapon, where rockets dodge the first collision with terrain.
Skin System - Fragging Fashion
- Added a building to your base to change your shoulder skin & trail.
- Added changeable shoulders and trails for characters.
- New skins can be unlocked in the Eternity Tower Hard Mode.
Quality of Life
-
Improved the DPS weapon calculation to make them more comparable and fixed wrong values that could happen due to scaling.
-
We made it apparent to the player (visually) that on higher Overcharge Levels, Heal pillars would not be accessible due to the difficulty scaling.
-
Weapon re-rolls now give at least the same weapon tier and level back in return.
-
Added player animation when using zip-line transitions.
-
Added SFX to the Overcharge Selection and fixed the existing audio glitch.
-
Improved enemy placement to prevent spawning in objects.
-
Eternity Tower Endless Mode has displayed your highest stage you have reached (highscore).
-
Players now have a red flash when getting damaged while having shield to improve the feedback on receiving damage.
-
Revamped the Gatling Enemy in the Harvest Fields to make him more fair and predictable
- Is now standing still while shooting.
- Does no longer shoot while jumping.
- Always fires 2x 3 bullets with a bigger delay in-between, instead of 2x a random amount of 2-5 bullets.
-
Increased time it takes for the Shield Crawler Rider to rotate, so you have a bigger timely window to deal damage to him.
-
Improved the hitbox of the Shield Crawler & Shield Crawler Rider, when performing a charge attack.
-
Changed the color of the water on Dyatus to make it more obvious that it is harmful.
-
Increased the Hitbox of the Hook Shooter in the Meat Factory, to hit the player while he crouches.
-
Removed unused UI Currency info from the Skill trees.
-
Removed self damage from the Dodge-Roll Bomb Upgrade.
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug where you could get stuck in half blocks when dodging through them.
- Fixed a bug where the Overlord would not recover and stay at the bottom after getting stomped.
- Adjusted hitboxes of elite enemies, which could get stuck inside floors / blocks and no longer move.
- Fixed a bug where the player could move backwards in the Meat Factory Level transition.
- Fixed a bug where the shield enemies could charge through the wall in the Elite floor.
- Fixed a bug where enemies would spawn in the water and spikes.
- Fixed a bug where the electric ball emitter in the Harvest Fields could have the wrong rotation.
- Fixed a camera positioning issue when fighting against the Inquisitor in the Eternity Tower.
- Fixed that the stage & time counter do no longer overlay other elements in the HUD.
- The Pause screen is now always overlaying all elements of the game, and enemies will not pop through anymore.
- Fixed render issue of glass objects which could get invisible at certain rotation values.
- Fixed a bug where you could get attacked on Miro Level 2 while you are in the elevator transition.
- Fixed a bug where the Pattern Console in the Meat Factory would intersect with the Walls and would be hard to find.
- Fixed a bug where glass shards would no longer render on Miro when breaking through glass.
- Fixed a bug where the Grenade Thrower Enemy on Miro would have his split grenades create grenades on the wrong circle.
- Fixed an issue where the Time Rift Mission would get played every time you complete the mission requirements.
- Fixed a bug where enemies in rifts & wave spawning templates could give 0 XP.
Future plans for the next update
Besides a lot of new content including a new planet, enemies and a boss, we want to rework some older systems that we think are currently lacking and received feedback from your side that they need some adjustments. This will include the following things:
- Combo System – how it works in general, the time tracking / pausing.
- Time Chests – time tracking and rewards.
- Shops – additional possibilities for the player to spend money e.g. gambling, re-rolls and further upgrades.
