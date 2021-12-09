 Skip to content

Green Hell update for 9 December 2021

Patch V2.1.6 is live now!

Patch V2.1.6

Hi Adventurers!

Patch V2.1.6 is live now! We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.

  • Backpack and Interface should now scale appropriately to wider aspect ratios including 21:9 and 32:9
  • Enhanced FOV system and its maximum range
  • Game should now ask about controls change after entering any pad input
  • Added 'Save and Quit' option to pause menu

  • Hunting music keeps playing after wounding an animal with bow or thrown spear
  • Not every variant of small fish has a white outline
  • Bandage icons display incorrectly after using HUD scalling options
  • Hotkey for 'Reply' is too far from the icon in Story Mode

Thank you for your support!

