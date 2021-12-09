Hi Adventurers!
Patch V2.1.6 is live now! We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.
- Backpack and Interface should now scale appropriately to wider aspect ratios including 21:9 and 32:9
- Enhanced FOV system and its maximum range
- Game should now ask about controls change after entering any pad input
- Added 'Save and Quit' option to pause menu
- Hunting music keeps playing after wounding an animal with bow or thrown spear
- Not every variant of small fish has a white outline
- Bandage icons display incorrectly after using HUD scalling options
- Hotkey for 'Reply' is too far from the icon in Story Mode
Thank you for your support!
Changed files in this update