江湖行 update for 9 December 2021

2021-12-9更新说明

Build 7854831 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • 增加称号系统，因涉及到角色数据添加，需要开新的存档才能开放，老存档无法开放。开放称号系统后，可点击左下角【称号】按钮进入，然后选择佩戴的称号。
  • 更改游戏中使用的字体。

江湖行 Content Depot 1675941
