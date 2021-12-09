Update #7 - Minor improvements and fixes

Hi! Today we're releasing a small update with a few improvements and fixes to issues reported over the past days.
Improvements:
- Weapon DPS values shown in character sheet, shop window, chests, etc. Will now show the final value, with stat buffs already applied. This means values will change depending on your current state, for example if you open the character sheet while jumping with the Bunnyhopper perk.
- Improved "Very High" Antialias setting quality.
- "Ziggurat Trial" mode now has a random theme on every floor.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed some minor mesh merge issues.
- Fixed beam weapons not stopping when the player dies.
- Fixed Onos' ragdoll collision potentially causing player weapon model to disappear.
- Fixed leaderboard scores not sending "Money found" values.
- Fixed leaderboards having Experience Level / Floor values switched.
Changed files in this update