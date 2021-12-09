 Skip to content

Black Squad update for 9 December 2021

Dec. 9, 2021 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7854476 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Clan Bonus

● Clan attendance rewards

  • Go to CLAN page, then click 'attendance' to get the rewards.
  • Weekend gives doubled rewards than a weekday.
  • Clan attendance rewards are obtainable the 3 days after the join date.

    [table]

    [tr]

    [th]CLAN LV.[/th]

    [th]Weekday[/th]

    [th]Weekend[/th]

    [/tr]

    [tr]

    [td]Level 1[/td]

    [td]10 Medal[/td]

    [td]20 Medal[/td]

    [/tr]

    [tr]

    [td]Level 2[/td]

    [td]20 Medal[/td]

    [td]40 Medal[/td]

    [/tr]

    [tr]

    [td]Level 3[/td]

    [td]30 Medal[/td]

    [td]60 Medal[/td]

    [/tr]

    [tr]

    [td]Level 4[/td]

    [td]40 Medal[/td]

    [td]80 Medal[/td]

    [/tr]

    [tr]

    [td]Level 5[/td]

    [td]50 Medal[/td]

    [td]100 Medal[/td]

    [/tr]

    [tr]

    [td]Level 6[/td]

    [td]60 Medal[/td]

    [td]120 Medal[/td]

    [/tr]

    [tr]

    [td]Level 7[/td]

    [td]70 Medal[/td]

    [td]140 Medal[/td]

    [/tr]

    [tr]

    [td]Level 8[/td]

    [td]80 Medal[/td]

    [td]160 Medal[/td]

    [/tr]

    [tr]

    [td]Level 9[/td]

    [td]90 Medal[/td]

    [td]180 Medal[/td]

    [/tr]

    [tr]

    [td]Level 10[/td]

    [td]100 Medal[/td]

    [td]200 Medal[/td]

    [/tr]

    [/table]

    ● Clan EXP Boost
  • A boost of match result for all the clan members by level is available

    [table]

    [tr]

    [th]CLAN LV.[/th]

    [th]EXP[/th]

    [th]Gold[/th]

    [/tr]

    [tr]

    [td]Level 1[/td]

    [td] - [/td]

    [td]+10%[/td]

    [/tr]

    [tr]

    [td]Level 2[/td]

    [td]+10%[/td]

    [td]+10%[/td]

    [/tr]

    [tr]

    [td]Level 3[/td]

    [td]+10%[/td]

    [td]+20%[/td]

    [/tr]

    [tr]

    [td]Level 4[/td]

    [td]+20%[/td]

    [td]+20%[/td]

    [/tr]

    [tr]

    [td]Level 5[/td]

    [td]+20%[/td]

    [td]+30%[/td]

    [/tr]

    [tr]

    [td]Level 6[/td]

    [td]+30%[/td]

    [td]+30%[/td]

    [/tr]

    [tr]

    [td]Level 7[/td]

    [td]+30%[/td]

    [td]+40%[/td]

    [/tr]

    [tr]

    [td]Level 8[/td]

    [td]+40%[/td]

    [td]+40%[/td]

    [/tr]

    [tr]

    [td]Level 9[/td]

    [td]+40%[/td]

    [td]+50%[/td]

    [/tr]

    [tr]

    [td]Level 10[/td]

    [td]+50%[/td]

    [td]+50%[/td]

    [/tr]

    [/table]

Winter Event

● Waiting for X-Mas at Black Squad

  • Simply access to Black Squad to win M45 CQBP CHRISTMAS RED 7D from Dec. 9, 2021 after the maintenance to Dec. 16, 2021
  • If the mission to play 650 minutes is completed, a permanent M45 CQBP CHRISTMAS RED is obtainable. This mission stays till Jan. 6, 2022 before maintenance.

  • From Dec. 16, 2021 after the maintenance to Dec. 23, 2021, access Black Squad to get the newly added character, Lin 7D.

● Cream Cake map returns

● Winter-themed OUTSKIRT, Collection, Revolution maps

● Winter Season Missions

  • Complete Winter Season Missions to get Winter Weapon Box, from which TWINKLING series items, MJOLNIR series items, MYSTERY STONE series items are obtainable as 30 D.

● Season Special 7 day Attendance

  • Period: Dec. 9, 2021 after the maintenance ~ Dec. 23, 2021

    Day 1: OLD BOX S2

    Day 2: MASTER Harrison 3D

    Day 3: Battle Pass EXP 50 Point

    Day 4: 19' All Random Box

    Day 5: TICKET x1

    Day 6: Battle Pass EXP 50 Point

    Day 7: BOWIE KNIFE WEAVER [Non-Extendable] 15D

● The following throwing weapons at shop replace the default throwing weapons.

  • M67 H/G HOLIDAY TREE, M18 SMOKE HOLIDAY TREE, MK13 FLASH HOLIDAY TREE

● Marie Character Random Box

  • Period: Dec. 9, 2021 after the maintenance ~ Jan. 6, 2021
  • The character random box where returns Marie only is on sale.
  • Every 3 opens gives extra 500 BS Coin

NEW ITEM

● Holidays Box of 20% drop rate for permanent items at Random Box Shop

● Right shoulder accessories arrive at Exchange

[table]

[tr]

[th]Accessory[/th]

[th]1D[/th]

[th]3D[/th]

[th]7D[/th]

[th]30D[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Shoulder Brooch(Female) A[/td]

[td]20 BS Coin[/td]

[td]60 BS Coin[/td]

[td]130 BS Coin[/td]

[td]500 BS Coin[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Shoulder Brooch(Female) B[/td]

[td]20 BS Coin[/td]

[td]60 BS Coin[/td]

[td]130 BS Coin[/td]

[td]500 BS Coin[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Shoulder Brooch(Female) C[/td]

[td]20 BS Coin[/td]

[td]60 BS Coin[/td]

[td]130 BS Coin[/td]

[td]500 BS Coin[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Basic Epaulette(Female) A[/td]

[td]50 Medal[/td]

[td]150 Medal[/td]

[td]325 Medal[/td]

[td]1250 Medal[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Basic Epaulette(Female) B[/td]

[td]50 Medal[/td]

[td]150 Medal[/td]

[td]325 Medal[/td]

[td]1250 Medal[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Basic Epaulette(Female) C[/td]

[td]50 Medal[/td]

[td]150 Medal[/td]

[td]325 Medal[/td]

[td]1250 Medal[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

TUNING UPDATE

● Lin has the new option: Unlock the shoulder parts for accessories with 800 TP(C)

● The accessories can be obatained at Exchange

Miscellaneous

● Improve the match result display to show extra bonus from the use of the tuned character

● removed CTF mode

● refreshed Extension Kit purchase limit

● removed Halloween-theme from the maps

● Black Friday Package Offer, Bullet Discount, Black Friday Special 7 day Attendance, Gold Key Sales have ended.

Changed files in this update

Black Squad Content Depot 550651
  • Loading history…
