Dec. 9, 2021 Update

Clan Bonus
● Clan attendance rewards
- Go to CLAN page, then click 'attendance' to get the rewards.
- Weekend gives doubled rewards than a weekday.
- Clan attendance rewards are obtainable the 3 days after the join date.
[table]
[tr]
[th]CLAN LV.[/th]
[th]Weekday[/th]
[th]Weekend[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Level 1[/td]
[td]10 Medal[/td]
[td]20 Medal[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Level 2[/td]
[td]20 Medal[/td]
[td]40 Medal[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Level 3[/td]
[td]30 Medal[/td]
[td]60 Medal[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Level 4[/td]
[td]40 Medal[/td]
[td]80 Medal[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Level 5[/td]
[td]50 Medal[/td]
[td]100 Medal[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Level 6[/td]
[td]60 Medal[/td]
[td]120 Medal[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Level 7[/td]
[td]70 Medal[/td]
[td]140 Medal[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Level 8[/td]
[td]80 Medal[/td]
[td]160 Medal[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Level 9[/td]
[td]90 Medal[/td]
[td]180 Medal[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Level 10[/td]
[td]100 Medal[/td]
[td]200 Medal[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
● Clan EXP Boost
- A boost of match result for all the clan members by level is available
[table]
[tr]
[th]CLAN LV.[/th]
[th]EXP[/th]
[th]Gold[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Level 1[/td]
[td] - [/td]
[td]+10%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Level 2[/td]
[td]+10%[/td]
[td]+10%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Level 3[/td]
[td]+10%[/td]
[td]+20%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Level 4[/td]
[td]+20%[/td]
[td]+20%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Level 5[/td]
[td]+20%[/td]
[td]+30%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Level 6[/td]
[td]+30%[/td]
[td]+30%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Level 7[/td]
[td]+30%[/td]
[td]+40%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Level 8[/td]
[td]+40%[/td]
[td]+40%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Level 9[/td]
[td]+40%[/td]
[td]+50%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Level 10[/td]
[td]+50%[/td]
[td]+50%[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
Winter Event
● Waiting for X-Mas at Black Squad
- Simply access to Black Squad to win M45 CQBP CHRISTMAS RED 7D from Dec. 9, 2021 after the maintenance to Dec. 16, 2021
- If the mission to play 650 minutes is completed, a permanent M45 CQBP CHRISTMAS RED is obtainable. This mission stays till Jan. 6, 2022 before maintenance.
- From Dec. 16, 2021 after the maintenance to Dec. 23, 2021, access Black Squad to get the newly added character, Lin 7D.
● Cream Cake map returns
● Winter-themed OUTSKIRT, Collection, Revolution maps
● Winter Season Missions
- Complete Winter Season Missions to get Winter Weapon Box, from which TWINKLING series items, MJOLNIR series items, MYSTERY STONE series items are obtainable as 30 D.
● Season Special 7 day Attendance
- Period: Dec. 9, 2021 after the maintenance ~ Dec. 23, 2021
Day 1: OLD BOX S2
Day 2: MASTER Harrison 3D
Day 3: Battle Pass EXP 50 Point
Day 4: 19' All Random Box
Day 5: TICKET x1
Day 6: Battle Pass EXP 50 Point
Day 7: BOWIE KNIFE WEAVER [Non-Extendable] 15D
● The following throwing weapons at shop replace the default throwing weapons.
- M67 H/G HOLIDAY TREE, M18 SMOKE HOLIDAY TREE, MK13 FLASH HOLIDAY TREE
● Marie Character Random Box
- Period: Dec. 9, 2021 after the maintenance ~ Jan. 6, 2021
- The character random box where returns Marie only is on sale.
- Every 3 opens gives extra 500 BS Coin
NEW ITEM
● Holidays Box of 20% drop rate for permanent items at Random Box Shop
● Right shoulder accessories arrive at Exchange
[table]
[tr]
[th]Accessory[/th]
[th]1D[/th]
[th]3D[/th]
[th]7D[/th]
[th]30D[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Shoulder Brooch(Female) A[/td]
[td]20 BS Coin[/td]
[td]60 BS Coin[/td]
[td]130 BS Coin[/td]
[td]500 BS Coin[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Shoulder Brooch(Female) B[/td]
[td]20 BS Coin[/td]
[td]60 BS Coin[/td]
[td]130 BS Coin[/td]
[td]500 BS Coin[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Shoulder Brooch(Female) C[/td]
[td]20 BS Coin[/td]
[td]60 BS Coin[/td]
[td]130 BS Coin[/td]
[td]500 BS Coin[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Basic Epaulette(Female) A[/td]
[td]50 Medal[/td]
[td]150 Medal[/td]
[td]325 Medal[/td]
[td]1250 Medal[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Basic Epaulette(Female) B[/td]
[td]50 Medal[/td]
[td]150 Medal[/td]
[td]325 Medal[/td]
[td]1250 Medal[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Basic Epaulette(Female) C[/td]
[td]50 Medal[/td]
[td]150 Medal[/td]
[td]325 Medal[/td]
[td]1250 Medal[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
TUNING UPDATE
● Lin has the new option: Unlock the shoulder parts for accessories with 800 TP(C)
● The accessories can be obatained at Exchange
Miscellaneous
● Improve the match result display to show extra bonus from the use of the tuned character
● removed CTF mode
● refreshed Extension Kit purchase limit
● removed Halloween-theme from the maps
● Black Friday Package Offer, Bullet Discount, Black Friday Special 7 day Attendance, Gold Key Sales have ended.
Changed files in this update