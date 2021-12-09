 Skip to content

Surviving Mars update for 9 December 2021

Below & Beyond: Steam Hotfix - Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Survivors!

We just released a small emergency hotfix which addresses a few issues found in the Content Update #2 for Below & Beyond DLC.

Patch notes

  • Fixed expeditions rockets not loading colonists.
  • Fixed the issue with waste rock not appearing the command center time line stats in existing save games.
  • Fixed the disaster settings being reset (to defaults such as very low) when starting a new game with mods.

Let us know if you encounter any more issues by reporting them on Steam or PDX forums. Thank you!

