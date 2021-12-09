Silicon City v0.34.4 patch notes

Patch content
FIX: If a tourist is selected, its popup is not refreshed when he finds a home
FIX: The townhall is given twice during the mission 'Reach 1000 silizens'
FIX: The mayor house is not colored with data information in data view
FIX: Some tweets were not translated in other languages
FIX: Performance improvements
UPDATE: Silizen now stay at home 1 hour before they try to find another activy to do
UPDATE: New silizen path design
Known issues
- KI: Cells appear as abandonned when they're not
- KI: Sometimes, powerballs cannot move from a building to another
- KI: Texture of several buildings are bugged
- KI: When a gifted building is destroyed, it is not possible to build it back
Changed depots in develop branch