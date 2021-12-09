 Skip to content

Silicon City update for 9 December 2021

Silicon City v0.34.4 patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7854211 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Patch content

  • FIX: If a tourist is selected, its popup is not refreshed when he finds a home

  • FIX: The townhall is given twice during the mission 'Reach 1000 silizens'

  • FIX: The mayor house is not colored with data information in data view

  • FIX: Some tweets were not translated in other languages

  • FIX: Performance improvements

  • UPDATE: Silizen now stay at home 1 hour before they try to find another activy to do

  • UPDATE: New silizen path design

Known issues

  • KI: Cells appear as abandonned when they're not
  • KI: Sometimes, powerballs cannot move from a building to another
  • KI: Texture of several buildings are bugged
  • KI: When a gifted building is destroyed, it is not possible to build it back

Changed depots in develop branch

View more data in app history for build 7854211
Silicon City Content Depot 1121201
Silicon City Content for Linux Depot 1121202
Silicon City Content for MacOS Depot 1121203
