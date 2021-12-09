12.9 Update Note

[Leah's Secret Room]
- Fixed the bug that caused an error in BONUS games when you get a symbol that reduces the affection progress.
- Fixed the bug that caused the game not to be able to request the Gacha Token data.
- Fixed the bug that caused Free Game to disappear.
- Optimized the numbers to increase user experience.
- Optimized the Item Collection to make it more noticeable.
[Fireball Royale]
Fixed the bug that caused missing textures.
[Tank Battlefield]
Added some sound effects.
