Mirror Party update for 9 December 2021

12.9 Update Note

Mirror Party update for 9 December 2021

Last edited by Wendy

[Leah's Secret Room]
  1. Fixed the bug that caused an error in BONUS games when you get a symbol that reduces the affection progress.
  2. Fixed the bug that caused the game not to be able to request the Gacha Token data.
  3. Fixed the bug that caused Free Game to disappear.
  4. Optimized the numbers to increase user experience.
  5. Optimized the Item Collection to make it more noticeable.
[Fireball Royale]

Fixed the bug that caused missing textures.

[Tank Battlefield]

Added some sound effects.

