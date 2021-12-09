---- 1.3.0 Major Update ----
We heard all your complains and suggestions and we fixed them all!
- The price is cheaper now! Now its 15.99$ for all platforms. (Was 19.99$ If it hasn't changes already, it will in a few hours)
- Game is much easier now:
a) Is now forgiving when you don't find the center of the circles.
b) Is now forgiving when you do other movements like jump or throw javelin - shot.
c) Records can now be made and task completed a lot easier.
d) In dinosaurs the fault was more than 20, now its more than 70.
- No more waiting. There is now a 'Quick Retry' button after you start each race:
a) After you start a race and you select 'Options' you can now click the green 'Quick Retry' button. It will restart the race with everything skipped and ready to start.
b) After you finish a race and you fail, the restart button now acts like a 'Quick Retry' button.
c) If you make a false start or another fault then you continue as a 'Quick Retry'.
- The UI bar has now 3 sizes. Small (like it was), Medium, Large.
a) It has a button in the menu before each race (top left) which adjust it.
b) This choice is remembered.
- In dinosaur rounds the circle sequence is now delayed so you wont have to aim and press the first one when the UI is moving.
- Other smaller bugs fixed.
- POSSIBLE ISSUE: Found one issue that cameras stop moving in some random cases. I am currently working with Game Engine engineers to correct this. If this happens to you then the only solution for now is to restart the game. Sorry about this.
Changed files in this update