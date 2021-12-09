Assetto Corsa Competizione Hotfix 1.8.7 OUT NOW!

Dear ACC racers!
ACC hotfix 1.8.7 is out now on Steam, refresh your Steam client in order to download and install the update.
Changelog 1.8.7
- Removed obsolete nickname entry from first-time driver info popup.
- Fixed inconsistent behaviour of steer assist with controllers.
- Fixed AI selecting wrong tyres in wet sessions.
- Fixed skip session function resetting ideal line wetness to fully dry, regardless of the conditions.
- Fixed potential session hang with high number of opponents at Spa.
- Fixed a potential crash scenario in saved games and weekend progression when the AI change setups.
- Corrected Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo engine power at Mount Panorama (IGTC A).
- Added Leaderboard overlay as bindable input.
- HUD: increased maximum range of safe zone (margin) width.
- VR: fixed flickering window in SteamVR when using spectatorScreenMode=0.
Changed files in this update