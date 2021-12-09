12/09 (Thu) Update - New Collaboration Event starts!

Thanks for playing “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
The following will be held from 12/09 (Thu) for a limited time only.
- “Venus Fatale ～RTK 14: Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle～ Collaboration Event” Collaboration campaign
- “Venus Fatale ～RTK 14: Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle～ Collaboration Event” starts!
- “Diao Chan Outfit Gacha,” “Nostalgic Outfit Gacha” starts!
- “RTK 14 Deco-bromide Gacha” starts! SSR Appearance Rate 3.3%!
- “Woman of Unmatched Beauty V Stone Set” and “New Owner Support Pack (STM)” now on sale!
Click the links above to jump to their corresponding notification.
For more information, please check this week's Update Info.
Thanks for your support, and please continue to enjoy “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
