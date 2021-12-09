Patch Notes 12/9/2021

This week's update will be focused on bug fixes:
- Fixed an issue where the flashback scene triggered by entering the subway for the first time would incorrectly mix buildings from a different scene.
- Fixed the issue where the decline [Somatic Mutation] would incorrectly take effect in the non-madness state.
- Fixed an issue where Cody did not correctly get the extra attribute restoration stated in the food description when using certain hidden recipe foods.
- Fixed an issue that Cody could not upgrade the backpack
- Fixed an issue that the sound effect did not stop correctly when canceling the storage box downgrade.
- Fixed the problem that the game did not play sound effects correctly when Anling is operating the tool bench and cooking bench.
Experience optimization:
- The passcode safes in the scene will now also display on the mini map
Changed files in this update