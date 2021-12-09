 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

UNDYING update for 9 December 2021

Patch Notes 12/9/2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7853575 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This week's update will be focused on bug fixes:

  1. Fixed an issue where the flashback scene triggered by entering the subway for the first time would incorrectly mix buildings from a different scene.
  2. Fixed the issue where the decline [Somatic Mutation] would incorrectly take effect in the non-madness state.
  3. Fixed an issue where Cody did not correctly get the extra attribute restoration stated in the food description when using certain hidden recipe foods.
  4. Fixed an issue that Cody could not upgrade the backpack
  5. Fixed an issue that the sound effect did not stop correctly when canceling the storage box downgrade.
  6. Fixed the problem that the game did not play sound effects correctly when Anling is operating the tool bench and cooking bench.

Experience optimization:

  1. The passcode safes in the scene will now also display on the mini map

Changed files in this update

Undying Main Depot 638991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.