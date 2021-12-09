 Skip to content

Trailmappers Playtest update for 9 December 2021

New features are here!

Trailmappers Playtest update for 9 December 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Key binds are now not only plentiful, but also editable! Just go to options, controls, and edit to your preferences.
  • Arrow keys are now used for object transforming! Get detailed movements based off your snap factor!
  • Spawn points are now not a limiting factor! Now a spawn point object is in every map, edit it like any other object!
  • Due to request, resolutions, and a scalable window are possible, this can be found in graphics.

