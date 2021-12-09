 Skip to content

The City Must Grow update for 9 December 2021

Update: v0.1.6

Fixed that 3rd party screen recorders was not able to capture the game properly. Also fixed some ui bugs and typos.

Thanks @FatherRotten for reporting the bugs.

Changelog
  • Ui; Fixed some hint message typo.
  • Ui; Fixed a bug that when you inspect a building, shown effect radius would be still on the new game.
  • Ui; Fixed "People Left" cycle status message bug that when you demolish a residential zone flag, a bugged status message would be shown.
  • Platform; Fixed that 3rd party screen recorders would not capture the user interface but 3D content.

