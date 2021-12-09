 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Citizen of Rome - Dynasty Ascendant update for 9 December 2021

Release v1.5.0

Share · View all patches · Build 7853164 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Release v1.5.0

  • Support for multiple saved games, with option for manual saving, & support for portable save files
  • Women are now playable & can be heirs
  • "Matrilineal" Marriages where the children are adopted into the mother's family
  • Twins, triplets and more
  • Caretakers to help manage stewardship of assets when your parrifamilias can't
  • Several performance, UI & QoL improvements including a buy to limit & volunteer for conscription buttons
  • Balance changes around traits, conscription, costs and more
  • Bugfixes and other tweaks

Changed files in this update

Winx64 Depot 1063791
  • Loading history…
Winx32 Depot 1063792
  • Loading history…
Linux64 Depot 1063793
  • Loading history…
Linux32 Depot 1063794
  • Loading history…
Mac Depot 1063795
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.