Release v1.5.0
- Support for multiple saved games, with option for manual saving, & support for portable save files
- Women are now playable & can be heirs
- "Matrilineal" Marriages where the children are adopted into the mother's family
- Twins, triplets and more
- Caretakers to help manage stewardship of assets when your parrifamilias can't
- Several performance, UI & QoL improvements including a buy to limit & volunteer for conscription buttons
- Balance changes around traits, conscription, costs and more
- Bugfixes and other tweaks
Changed files in this update