Starship EVO update for 9 December 2021

[New build - DEFAULT] 21w49a: More hotfixes

Another big hotfixes build with a few physics engine improvements! Handheld have been fixed.

Improvements:

  • Physics engine: rigidbody will get to sleep much faster (this will reduce the jitter when placing bricks on grounded ship)
  • Physics engine: warm start is added which will allows complex equilibred situation get to rest much faster
  • Physics engine: more tweak where added to reduce jitter.

Hotfixes:

  • #4292 #3884 #3851 #3743 #3709 Cant build handheld weapons
  • #3634 Invalid brick placement on weapon children entity
  • #4307 Mission objective not showing keybinds
  • #4307 Cancelling and redoing the Building Training does not not advance tutorial
  • #4287 Gravity issue when transitioning between ship bounds
  • #4325 Reset axis message not displaying for non-axis keybind
  • #4328 Glow sprite does not disappear on ship unspawn
  • #4329 Gravity inside ring is not working for player
  • #4306 #4316 Newly built turret cannot be controlled manually
  • #4324 Event Gate state not correct after reload
  • #4317 Lag on very large (10Km+) build while placing bricks
  • #4313 Prefab export failing
  • #4332 Copy/paste of tank change their size
  • #4322 While in F6 Photo mode the camera still move after pressing ESC
  • #4315 #3953 Piston shaft not visible when the base is off screen
  • #4341 Hotkey value mode now hides Invert signal
  • #4342 Block deletion does not update collision points right away

Thanks for playing!

