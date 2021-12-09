 Skip to content

Shadow Arena update for 9 December 2021

Hero Rotation Notice (All Heroes free to play!)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Finish off the year 2021 with Shadow Arena

and play all Heroes for free! ٩(๑>∀<๑)۶

■ Event Period

  • December 9, 2021 (Thursday) after maintenance - December 30, 2021 (Thursday) before maintenance

■ Event Details

  • All heroes can be played for free during the event period.

    Tip! Find the perfect Hero for you and play all Heroes for free during the event period!

    * 8 Heroes can be played for free every week as usual after the event period.

What** is Hero Rotation?**

It's a system that allows players to play eight different heroes every week for free. This hero roster will change every week after each update.

■ Free Hero Rotation Notice

- RotationPeriod: December 9, 2021 (Thursday) aftermaintenance - December 30, 2021 (Thursday) beforemaintenance

  • You can click on the hero’s profile picture to learn more about the hero.

[table][tr][td][h3 style="text-align: left;"] Brawlers [/h3][/td][/tr][/table]

[table][tr][td][h3 style="text-align: left;"] Dealers [/h3][/td][/tr][/table]

[table][tr][td][h3 style="text-align: left;"] Supports [/h3][/td][/tr][/table]

