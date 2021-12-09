Hero Rotation Notice (All Heroes free to play!)

Finish off the year 2021 with Shadow Arena
and play all Heroes for free! ٩(๑>∀<๑)۶
■ Event Period
- December 9, 2021 (Thursday) after maintenance - December 30, 2021 (Thursday) before maintenance
■ Event Details
- All heroes can be played for free during the event period.
Tip! Find the perfect Hero for you and play all Heroes for free during the event period!
* 8 Heroes can be played for free every week as usual after the event period.
What** is Hero Rotation?**
It's a system that allows players to play eight different heroes every week for free. This hero roster will change every week after each update.
■ Free Hero Rotation Notice
- RotationPeriod: December 9, 2021 (Thursday) aftermaintenance - December 30, 2021 (Thursday) beforemaintenance
- You can click on the hero’s profile picture to learn more about the hero.
