Dream Golf VR update for 9 December 2021

Lost Drawings, New Features, & Bug Fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's update brings new content & improvements.

New Content:

  • Lost drawings have been scattered over all courses, can you find them all? These will only be visible upon unlocking other secrets in the game (make your way downstairs on the title map). Goodluck!

  • New overworld song for the grotto course, but playable on all.

  • New ending song with the option to disable in the title map club house.

New Features & Improvements:

  • A couple secret shortcuts have been added to golf holes to allow a more consistent ace. These will be rare to stumble upon & more will be added in future updates.

  • An option has been added in the title map club house to enable/disable hand disappearing when not in use.

  • Sign now exists explaining arcade mode on the title map.

  • A cursed barrel has been added in the lower level of the title map to reset all progress towards unlockables (golf balls, clubs, & art).

Bug Fixes:

  • Snap turn bug has been fixed where it would sometimes leave the camera slightly faded after rotating.

  • Lighthouse course club sensitivity disables on holes where power shots are required.

  • Several other small miscellaneous bugs have been fixed.

Would have liked to bring you an update sooner but will try harder for the next!

Thanks for playing & enjoy!

