DarkHouse update for 9 December 2021

Who has passed the Nightmare mode?

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In the new patch, the difficulty of the Nightmare mode has been lowered, namely:

  1. Doctor's damage instead of random 30/45 changed to random 20/40;
  2. Boost to movement speed is reduced by 2 times;
  3. The chance that the Doctor will teleport behind you is reduced;
  4. The time at which the Doctor can come to you or teleport from random 60/120 seconds is changed to 90/180 seconds.

And don't forget to use large cabinets. When you are inside the closet, the Doctor will not be able to beat you.

