Who has passed the Nightmare mode?

In the new patch, the difficulty of the Nightmare mode has been lowered, namely:
- Doctor's damage instead of random 30/45 changed to random 20/40;
- Boost to movement speed is reduced by 2 times;
- The chance that the Doctor will teleport behind you is reduced;
- The time at which the Doctor can come to you or teleport from random 60/120 seconds is changed to 90/180 seconds.
And don't forget to use large cabinets. When you are inside the closet, the Doctor will not be able to beat you.
Changed files in this update