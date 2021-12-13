Simplified and Traditional Chinese Support & V1.9 Patch Release Notes

Hi all,
Thank you very much for your continued support for The Good Life!
Please find the various fixes and improvements featured in Patch V1.9 listed below.
V1.9 Patch Release Notes
New Language Support
- Addition of full Simplified and Traditional Chinese support.
Bug Fixes (Quest)
- Fixed issue where certain quests on the quest list are not displayed as “completed” even when completed.
- Fixed issue where players on an Urgent Quest can switch to a different quest to prevent unintended passages of play that could prevent game progression.
- Restricted the movement range during certain Urgent Quests to prevent unintended passages of play that could prevent game progression.
- Disabled fast travel using shrines during Urgent Quests to prevent unintended passages of play that could prevent game progression.
Bug Fixes (Major)
- Fixed issue where the game fails to progress after delivering sheep to the farm in the main quests in Route A. Saved data created before the update will have the issue fixed and should work properly after update.
Bug Fixes (Minor)
- Fixed issue where item and meal buffs are not displayed.
Changed files in this update