B100X - Auto Dungeon RPG update for 9 December 2021

v1.3.6 has been released.

v1.3.6 has been released.

Build 7852022 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Adjustments
  • Adjust the performance of “Forest God Necklace”. (”Capture Power” +16 -> 32)
  • “Jewel of Forest God” will now drop from “Living woods”.
Fix
  • Fixed a bug where item filter output and saving did not work when using the search condition filter.
  • Fixed a bug where the name of the rune would be left in the item name when using “Ghost eater larva” on an item with a rune.
  • Fixed a bug that caused some passive skills to be used directly by causative monsters.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the ranking record of “Ferocious wild” from being registered.
  • Fixed an issue where the icons for some new items were blurry.
  • Fixed some text.

