v1.3.6 has been released.

Adjustments
- Adjust the performance of “Forest God Necklace”. (”Capture Power” +16 -> 32)
- “Jewel of Forest God” will now drop from “Living woods”.
Fix
- Fixed a bug where item filter output and saving did not work when using the search condition filter.
- Fixed a bug where the name of the rune would be left in the item name when using “Ghost eater larva” on an item with a rune.
- Fixed a bug that caused some passive skills to be used directly by causative monsters.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the ranking record of “Ferocious wild” from being registered.
- Fixed an issue where the icons for some new items were blurry.
- Fixed some text.
Changed files in this update