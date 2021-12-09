 Skip to content

X Wars Deluxe update for 9 December 2021

v0.9.0

Share · View all patches · Build 7851994 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed Being able to select an unit when the previous unit is still moving (It provoked many issues).

Fixed Being able to show esc menu when an unit is still moving.

Fixed Not being able to select 4 Players for multiplayer.

Fixed Not being able to select the music and sfx volume sliders correctly.

Fixed Weird select/unselect in several ui elements.

Fixed Achievements bugged.

Fixed Online Multiplayer not working.

