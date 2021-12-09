December 9th Patch Update

To ensure the best experience in the game, here's a new patch update! Check out the detailed changelog below if you're interested to see what's new.
- Warning: To avoid any spoiler on the Act 2 we will not be writing any of our internal changes on it yet. This doesn't mean that progress isn't being made on it. Thank you for understanding...
- NEW: The main menu now shows a description on the slots of where you saved.
- NEW: You can now reset your Steam achievements by pressing [F5] on the main menu.
- TWEAKS: Tweaked the lines in the tutorial dream sequence so it's less long and annoying to just walk around for a really long time.
- TWEAKS: Adjusted Mr. Tori's haircut and height.
- TWEAKS: Adjusted the Act 1 ending cutscene.
- BUG-FIX: While customizing the player in the story mode, pausing the game would make the game completely freeze. As of now, pausing has been disabled in that sequence.
- BUG-FIX: Fixed the Mission Failed screen that was only able to show once when failing a mission.
- BUG-FIX: Fixed some animations that were not looping properly.
- TWEAKS: Removed some debug keys that were accidentally left in some sequences.
- TWEAKS: Upgraded to Unity 2021.2.5f1 to ensure the best stability and performance for the build.
- TWEAKS: Upgraded to Steamworks.NET 20.0.0 to ensure the best stability using the Steam API.
Changed files in this update