Suicide For Him update for 9 December 2021

December 9th Patch Update

December 9th Patch Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

To ensure the best experience in the game, here's a new patch update! Check out the detailed changelog below if you're interested to see what's new.

  • Warning: To avoid any spoiler on the Act 2 we will not be writing any of our internal changes on it yet. This doesn't mean that progress isn't being made on it. Thank you for understanding...
  • NEW: The main menu now shows a description on the slots of where you saved.
  • NEW: You can now reset your Steam achievements by pressing [F5] on the main menu.
  • TWEAKS: Tweaked the lines in the tutorial dream sequence so it's less long and annoying to just walk around for a really long time.
  • TWEAKS: Adjusted Mr. Tori's haircut and height.
  • TWEAKS: Adjusted the Act 1 ending cutscene.
  • BUG-FIX: While customizing the player in the story mode, pausing the game would make the game completely freeze. As of now, pausing has been disabled in that sequence.
  • BUG-FIX: Fixed the Mission Failed screen that was only able to show once when failing a mission.
  • BUG-FIX: Fixed some animations that were not looping properly.
  • TWEAKS: Removed some debug keys that were accidentally left in some sequences.
  • TWEAKS: Upgraded to Unity 2021.2.5f1 to ensure the best stability and performance for the build.
  • TWEAKS: Upgraded to Steamworks.NET 20.0.0 to ensure the best stability using the Steam API.

