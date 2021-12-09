 Skip to content

OverShoot Battle Race update for 9 December 2021

Update Notes for v1.0.73 version

Share · View all patches · Build 7851468 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reduce vehicle jump out of track after colliding against walls
  • Avoiding making the vehicle get stuck when colliding against walls
  • Fixed performance GPU issues on some tracks
  • Reduced required game installation size
  • Fixed position issue into detours
  • Added missing vehicles balance
  • Fixed Russian character decryption overlapping bounding area on the lobby
  • Fixed auto-explode vehicles on detours
  • Fixed position issue when giving up from the race
  • Fixed some road z-fighter flickering on Ibiza planet
  • Fixed shoots stop when hitting crossroads
  • Fixed camera size on Ibiza which is making not render some water areas
  • Fixed wrong rendered cartoon line of environment objects
  • Fixed wrong wave on first track into Ibiza planet
  • Fixed texture flickering on Hecaton races 1, 3 and 7
  • Fixed minimap size on Hecaton race 7
  • Fixed Hecaton light's and shadows
  • Removed missing trees on Canonya
  • Fixed Russian voice translations texts
  • Fixed character name of the first planet
  • Adjust on winning money to increase according to each planet
  • Fixed death buttons on MultiPlayer ranking
  • Unhide cursor on ranking when finishing the multiplayer race
  • Allow leaving from the soft-lock on race repetition ( Multiplayer )
  • Allow leaving from soft-lock when is waiting for other players ( Multiplayer )
  • Added network stats into the HUB on multiplayer
  • Fixed to delete save only when save is corrupted

