- Reduce vehicle jump out of track after colliding against walls
- Avoiding making the vehicle get stuck when colliding against walls
- Fixed performance GPU issues on some tracks
- Reduced required game installation size
- Fixed position issue into detours
- Added missing vehicles balance
- Fixed Russian character decryption overlapping bounding area on the lobby
- Fixed auto-explode vehicles on detours
- Fixed position issue when giving up from the race
- Fixed some road z-fighter flickering on Ibiza planet
- Fixed shoots stop when hitting crossroads
- Fixed camera size on Ibiza which is making not render some water areas
- Fixed wrong rendered cartoon line of environment objects
- Fixed wrong wave on first track into Ibiza planet
- Fixed texture flickering on Hecaton races 1, 3 and 7
- Fixed minimap size on Hecaton race 7
- Fixed Hecaton light's and shadows
- Removed missing trees on Canonya
- Fixed Russian voice translations texts
- Fixed character name of the first planet
- Adjust on winning money to increase according to each planet
- Fixed death buttons on MultiPlayer ranking
- Unhide cursor on ranking when finishing the multiplayer race
- Allow leaving from the soft-lock on race repetition ( Multiplayer )
- Allow leaving from soft-lock when is waiting for other players ( Multiplayer )
- Added network stats into the HUB on multiplayer
- Fixed to delete save only when save is corrupted
OverShoot Battle Race update for 9 December 2021
Update Notes for v1.0.73 version
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update