 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

No Plan B update for 9 December 2021

Hotfix #3

Share · View all patches · Build 7851216 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A few more improvements and fixes thanks to your bug reports!

Improvements
  • Added the audio credits in the settings/audio tab
  • Added the objective type in the top left mission description label
  • Improved freshly bought weapons/grenades placement on the rack
  • Prevented placing several weapons/grenades at the same position on the rack
  • Disabled the falling back death animation until a better solution is found
  • Updated the intro video
  • Updated translations from Localizor
Fixes
  • Fixed freshly bought grenades getting unequipped when undoing the latest plan change
  • Fixed character spawning without any weapon when exiting the loadout screen without picking one
  • Fixed characters sometimes disappearing during the planning phase
  • Fixed game locked in loading when executing a campaign mission in which a free stun grenade from the Grenadier level 3 skill is used
  • Fixed character with the Grenadier level 3 skill equipped spawning without their free stun grenade
  • Fixed characters walking through doors in custom missions where doors are not aligned with the map grid
  • Fixed grenade being impossible to drag when placed on a spawn spot

Changed files in this update

No Plan B Content Depot 1269021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.