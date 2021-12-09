A few more improvements and fixes thanks to your bug reports!
Improvements
- Added the audio credits in the settings/audio tab
- Added the objective type in the top left mission description label
- Improved freshly bought weapons/grenades placement on the rack
- Prevented placing several weapons/grenades at the same position on the rack
- Disabled the falling back death animation until a better solution is found
- Updated the intro video
- Updated translations from Localizor
Fixes
- Fixed freshly bought grenades getting unequipped when undoing the latest plan change
- Fixed character spawning without any weapon when exiting the loadout screen without picking one
- Fixed characters sometimes disappearing during the planning phase
- Fixed game locked in loading when executing a campaign mission in which a free stun grenade from the Grenadier level 3 skill is used
- Fixed character with the Grenadier level 3 skill equipped spawning without their free stun grenade
- Fixed characters walking through doors in custom missions where doors are not aligned with the map grid
- Fixed grenade being impossible to drag when placed on a spawn spot
