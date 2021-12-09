Hello all,
We've released a hotfix (Alpha 1.12.54) to our default branch on Steam. You can find our patch notes below. Please report bugs and issues in game using the F1 menu. In case you missed it, the full v1.12 update can be viewed here.
Patch Notes - Alpha 1.12.54 (Hotfix)
- Breaker panels now spawn with breakers again.
- Christmas event prep(Active on Friday 10th) - More rewards! Harder hordes! Same cheesy music.
- Fireworks no longer require a lighter.
- Santa zombies!
- Mac builds!
Links
Discord: https://discord.gg/survivethenights
Changelog: https://changelog.survivethenights.net
Twitter: https://twitter.com/STNgame
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/STNgame
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/a2zinteractive
Website: https://www.survivethenights.net
Merch: https://teespring.com/stores/a2zinteractive
Changed files in this update