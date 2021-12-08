- Sometimes exiting the game not through menu led to problems in saving, we have made backup save so that you are sure to save your progress. Also if the save level is corrupted it will not be available to continue.
- Correction of visual problems in the window of additional information about the rank.
- Slight weakening of the bow ability, increased reload time and the amount of mana required.
Panty&Demons update for 8 December 2021
Few fixes and save improvments
