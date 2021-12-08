VTube Studio 1.14.7

This update implements the following changes:
- Second idle animation that is automatically activated when the tracking is lost. Can take over all parameters.
- Remember scale/position/rotation and pin state for items when app is restarted or model is unloaded and loaded again.
- Thumbnails for item system.
- Button in item list to remove all items from scene and a hotkey to do the same.
- Button to send the currently loaded model to the connected phone with one click.
- Functionality to set physics FPS independently of app render FPS.
- You can now flip items by [CTRL] + Clicking them.
The following minor changes/improvements were also made:
- Unlocked webcam FPS (higher than 24 is now possible) if your CPU can handle it.
- New VSync option: "1/2 Screen Refresh Rate". May be good for 120 FPS screens.
- Live2D parameter name is shown in list now instead of ID if available.
- Files with incorrect capitalization load on iOS/Android now.
- MacOS: Fixed a few crashes related to OVRLipsync.
- Auto-setup for hand parameters now works correctly if you use the right parameter names (see Wiki documentation page, https://github.com/DenchiSoft/VTubeStudio/wiki/Hand-Tracking).
- Hand-tracking is now enabled on MacOS (experimental!)
For a full list, see: https://trello.com/c/RLy9a6zT
And if you have questions, as always, please ask in the Discord: https://discord.gg/VTubeStudio
