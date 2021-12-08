Hotfix Patch #12.1

Hey everyone,
We've received a numerous amount of bug reports revolving around the new update we recently released, this patch should fix those issues (if not, let us know!):
- Changed color of input text in Tutorial to be more readable
- Extended the environment execution trace to make it more likely to happen
- FIXED destructible mesh in Mansion being invisible until shot (hopefully)
- FIXED level select on main menu starting you at a different checkpoint than the start (0)
- FIXED the warehouse level camera getting wonky if you went back through the door entrance
- FIXED the knife enemy not appearing in the Tunnels after dying
- FIXED the camera (and running direction) being incorrect when reloading from the checkpoint in Tunnels
- FIXED some overlap boxes blocking melee attacks (e.g. bottom section in the warehouse)
- FIXED the sniper in the City Square not firing at the player after death
- FIXED the counter not working in the tutorial
Let us know if any of these bugs are persisting after the new patch, thanks again to everyone who took the time to report bugs.
