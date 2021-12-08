Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 6941201)

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:
Updated the Smissmas Tree Unusual effect to improve performance
Updated El Fiestibrero to fix clipping issues
Updated The Giftcrafter to fix a problem with the materials
Updated the Unusual Cap to fix the rotation of the unusual attachment
Updated the Ominous Offering to add the counts_as_assister attribute
Updated The Argyle Ace with community Jarate fix from Andrés S. (rabscootle)
Updated/Added some tournament medals
Updated the localization files
Updated pl_coal_event
- Added a second route into C
- Detail fixes
- Optimization
Updated pl_chilly
- Fixed few models not being solid
- Fixed few gift model collisions
- Fixed few spots where players were able to stand on in thin air
- Fixed hand truck from blocking players at the indoor area
- Fixed rare case of the payload cart not exploding when round ends at the pit
- Fixed being able to stand on the tip of the end rocket
- Fixed enemy being able to shoot at BLU 1st base spawn basement
- Minor visual fixes
- Improved clipping
Updated ctf_doublecross_snowy
- Fixed a number of visual issues
- Fixed a number of clipping issues
- Added nobuild triggers to spawn doors
- Major reforestation initiative funded
Extra notes