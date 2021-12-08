 Skip to content

Team Fortress 2 update for 8 December 2021

Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 6941201)

Build 7850740

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

  • Updated the Smissmas Tree Unusual effect to improve performance

  • Updated El Fiestibrero to fix clipping issues

  • Updated The Giftcrafter to fix a problem with the materials

  • Updated the Unusual Cap to fix the rotation of the unusual attachment

  • Updated the Ominous Offering to add the counts_as_assister attribute

  • Updated The Argyle Ace with community Jarate fix from Andrés S. (rabscootle)

  • Updated/Added some tournament medals

  • Updated the localization files

  • Updated pl_coal_event

    • Added a second route into C
    • Detail fixes
    • Optimization

  • Updated pl_chilly

    • Fixed few models not being solid
    • Fixed few gift model collisions
    • Fixed few spots where players were able to stand on in thin air
    • Fixed hand truck from blocking players at the indoor area
    • Fixed rare case of the payload cart not exploding when round ends at the pit
    • Fixed being able to stand on the tip of the end rocket
    • Fixed enemy being able to shoot at BLU 1st base spawn basement
    • Minor visual fixes
    • Improved clipping

  • Updated ctf_doublecross_snowy

    • Fixed a number of visual issues
    • Fixed a number of clipping issues
    • Added nobuild triggers to spawn doors
    • Major reforestation initiative funded

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Ukrainian, Russian, Spanish - Spain, and Swedish

Items

  • Ominous Offering Added new attribute attributes/counts as assister is some kind of pet this update is going to be awesome/attribute_class with value of counts_as_assister
  • Ominous Offering Added new attribute attributes/counts as assister is some kind of pet this update is going to be awesome/value with value of 1
  • Australian Hightower Highjinx Royalty has been added
  • Australian Hightower Highjinx Participant has been added
  • Australian Hightower Highjinx Donor has been added
  • Australian Hightower Highjinx Helper has been added
  • TF2Maps Charitable Heart 2021 has been added
  • TF2Maps 72hr TF2Jam Participant has been added

Changed files in this update

TF2 Client server shared Depot 441
  • Loading history…
TF2 Windows client Depot 232251
  • Loading history…
TF2 OSX client Depot 232252
  • Loading history…
TF2 Linux client Depot 232253
  • Loading history…
