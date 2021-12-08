 Skip to content

Primal Dominion Playtest update for 8 December 2021

UE5 PORT

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The playtest build has been temporarliy upgraded to UE5 (from UE4) for testing purposes. Expect more bugs graphically and dominantly in UI!

Primal Dominion Playtest Content Depot 1809431
