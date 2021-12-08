The playtest build has been temporarliy upgraded to UE5 (from UE4) for testing purposes. Expect more bugs graphically and dominantly in UI!
Primal Dominion Playtest update for 8 December 2021
UE5 PORT
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
The playtest build has been temporarliy upgraded to UE5 (from UE4) for testing purposes. Expect more bugs graphically and dominantly in UI!
Changed files in this update