There have been minor fixes made in the game, which should make the animals and the location one. Previously, there was a problem that the animals had a thin contour, which made them easy to find. Now the black contours of all animals have been enlarged.
But this is the very first part of this series of games. It's the rawest. The other versions of the games are more improved and optimized. I recommend everyone to play!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1804760
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1811140
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1835580
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1840920
SEARCH ALL - ANIMALS update for 8 December 2021
Enlarged black contours in animals
