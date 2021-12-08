 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

SEARCH ALL - ANIMALS update for 8 December 2021

Enlarged black contours in animals

Share · View all patches · Build 7850443 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There have been minor fixes made in the game, which should make the animals and the location one. Previously, there was a problem that the animals had a thin contour, which made them easy to find. Now the black contours of all animals have been enlarged.

But this is the very first part of this series of games. It's the rawest. The other versions of the games are more improved and optimized. I recommend everyone to play!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1804760

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1811140

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1835580

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1840920

Changed files in this update

SEARCH ALL - ANIMALS Content Depot 1779711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.