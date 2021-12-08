 Skip to content

Frontline: World War II update for 8 December 2021

v0.5.8

Share · View all patches · Build 7850329

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Friends, a present for you:

You can now find "Frontline: Concept Art Brochure v.1" inside the game's main directory:

Hope you enjoy it, I've had a ton of fun working on it,

Happy holidays everyone!

Ionut

Changed files in this update

Frontline: World War II Content Depot 1394501
  • Loading history…
