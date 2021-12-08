So the booooost has been doubled! yes, DOUBLED!
The camera angle has been altered in the view outside the car (please let me know if you think this is better or worse)
The things in the dropdowns (settings menu) can be seen better when highlighted now.
Ragtag Racing update for 8 December 2021
More Boost!!!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
So the booooost has been doubled! yes, DOUBLED!
Ragtag Racing Content Depot 1694621
- Loading history…
Ragtag Racing Linux Depot Depot 1694622
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update