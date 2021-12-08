 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Ragtag Racing update for 8 December 2021

More Boost!!!

Share · View all patches · Build 7850127 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

So the booooost has been doubled! yes, DOUBLED!

The camera angle has been altered in the view outside the car (please let me know if you think this is better or worse)

The things in the dropdowns (settings menu) can be seen better when highlighted now.

Changed files in this update

Ragtag Racing Content Depot 1694621
  • Loading history…
Ragtag Racing Linux Depot Depot 1694622
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.