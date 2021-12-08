Gatling Gun
- Health: 900 → 1350
- Cost: 180 → 190
- Damage: 31 → 39
- Full Throttle: Attack speed at max stacks: 100% >> 80%
- Full Throttle: Now overheats and takes up to 40% more damage at max stacks
Vulcan Cannon
- Health: 2570 → 3930
- Damage: 80 → 102
- Bullet Rain: Attack speed at max stacks: 130% >> 100%
- Bullet Rain: Now overheats and takes up to 50% more damage at max stacks
Gatling Gun is performing well as an opening, but both Gatling Gun and Vulcan Cannon are underperforming beyond that due to being under-statted. Additionally, they are too weak on ranged waves. Summary of changes:
- Stat buffs to increase their baseline power level
- Cost increase to Gatling Gun to keep it balanced as an opening
- Slight reduction in max attack speed and new “overheat” mechanic to buff them on ranged waves (thank you to Pennywise for the mechanic idea and to others for feedback)
Gatling Gun & Vulcan Cannon
- Now no longer block the pathing of other units
- Now spawn at the top of the catch area when catching leaks
Major Fixes
- Fixed a HUD bug where the king sometimes didn’t show up
- Fixed a bug where the Victory/Defeat screen sometimes didn’t show up
Minor Fixes
- Fixed some loading screen cosmetic bugs
- Fixed a rounding issue with damage tracker
- Improved clarity of Guardian Angel tooltip
Changed files in this update