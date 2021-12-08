- Added 2 tabs for the storage chest.
- The masochistic class can be learned.
- Addition of images on several missing elements.
- Runes that cannot be activated on duration-over-time spells now also no longer take into account area spells that remain in place.
- The quick critical rune is no longer available for over-time spells (such as blizzard, shuriken).
- 8 missing spells have been added to the loot table, 4 normal, 2 magic, 1 rare and 1 epic.
- The dash spell can activate runes which add buff spells to it when cast.
- Spells that are activated by hitting enemies correctly take into account buffs such as runes or level.
- Runes that increase the maximum stack number of multiple types spell categories increase correctly.
Ortharion project update for 8 December 2021
1.2d
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update