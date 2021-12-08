 Skip to content

Ortharion project update for 8 December 2021

1.2d

  • Added 2 tabs for the storage chest.
  • The masochistic class can be learned.
  • Addition of images on several missing elements.
  • Runes that cannot be activated on duration-over-time spells now also no longer take into account area spells that remain in place.
  • The quick critical rune is no longer available for over-time spells (such as blizzard, shuriken).
  • 8 missing spells have been added to the loot table, 4 normal, 2 magic, 1 rare and 1 epic.
  • The dash spell can activate runes which add buff spells to it when cast.
  • Spells that are activated by hitting enemies correctly take into account buffs such as runes or level.
  • Runes that increase the maximum stack number of multiple types spell categories increase correctly.

