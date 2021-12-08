 Skip to content

Terraformers: First steps on Mars update for 8 December 2021

End of 2021 update! v0.6.67

Last edited by Wendy

Dear everyone, here is a small update for the end of the year. We added a few polish and more languages to the prologue! We wish everyone happy end of year festivities!

Here are the patchnotes for version v0.6.67:

Bug fix and polish

  • Fixed a bug in the final score count
  • Fixed an issue with numbers over 1000
  • Repaired the “close” button in the leader screen
  • Lifeform costs will display the cheapest available empty region
  • Fixed a bug where replacing a lifeform was not possible
  • Fix a bug which enabled a save to be continued past 30 turns
  • Made specialization bar properly work for 16/10 ratio
  • Other small fixes and polish

Additions

  • Added a new lifeform event artwork
  • Added french, spanish and russian translations

