End of 2021 update! v0.6.67

Dear everyone, here is a small update for the end of the year. We added a few polish and more languages to the prologue! We wish everyone happy end of year festivities!
Here are the patchnotes for version v0.6.67:
Bug fix and polish
- Fixed a bug in the final score count
- Fixed an issue with numbers over 1000
- Repaired the “close” button in the leader screen
- Lifeform costs will display the cheapest available empty region
- Fixed a bug where replacing a lifeform was not possible
- Fix a bug which enabled a save to be continued past 30 turns
- Made specialization bar properly work for 16/10 ratio
- Other small fixes and polish
Additions
- Added a new lifeform event artwork
- Added french, spanish and russian translations
Changed files in this update