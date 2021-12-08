Hello friends. It's time for a new version 0.9.0.3. These are mainly bug fixes and preparation for future changes. Saves from previous versions are working correctly.

Start character creation - added 60 points for feature selection. These points are enough for 1 good feature or 2-3 less significant ones.

AI fix - at the beginning of the scenario, other lords will not take hostile actions towards the player for 2 months. There is an opportunity to improve relations and prepare the defense of towns and factories. However, this does not apply to face-to-face meetings.

Minor fixes

Friends, for some time now the game has both arcade and turn-based combat. Tell me which of the modes you like more, what would you like to change or improve. Thank you very much for your support, feedback, reviews and suggestions.