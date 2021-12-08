Hello friends. It's time for a new version 0.9.0.3. These are mainly bug fixes and preparation for future changes. Saves from previous versions are working correctly.
- Start character creation - added 60 points for feature selection. These points are enough for 1 good feature or 2-3 less significant ones.
- AI fix - at the beginning of the scenario, other lords will not take hostile actions towards the player for 2 months. There is an opportunity to improve relations and prepare the defense of towns and factories. However, this does not apply to face-to-face meetings.
- Minor fixes
Friends, for some time now the game has both arcade and turn-based combat. Tell me which of the modes you like more, what would you like to change or improve. Thank you very much for your support, feedback, reviews and suggestions.
Changed files in this update