Dota 2 update for 8 December 2021
ClientVersion 5111
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for English
English Localization
- DOTA_DPCFanContent_SupportClubsDesc:
Join a team's Supporters Club to obtain badges, emoticons, sprays, chat wheel lines and loading screens and from your favorite teams until the end of the Winter 2021-2022 Tour. <br><br>50% of the revenue goes towards your supported team. Supporters Club content expires on 3/1/2022.›
