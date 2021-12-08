Version 1.7.0.1: Bug fixes and tweaks

Hi there scallywenches!
A small hotfix bringing some bug fixes and improvements to the newly released galleon and conquest gamemode.
Patch notes:
Galleon changes:
- Galleon stern redesigned. It now features an overarching balcony so players can shoot behind more easily
- Bowsprit tweaked a bit so it's less angled upward to give a slightly more streamlined feel to the ship
- Gunport hatches and planks on the side of the ship now have collisions so you can stand on them
- Fixed quite a few texture and unwrapping issues with the galleon
Conquest tweaks:
- Tweaked player colors a bit, some appeared too dark
- Tickets from flags now deplete twice as fast (from 2 ticks to 4 ticks)
- Ticket depletion from ship destruction and kills increased
- Flag swapping now only happens when a certain amount of flag only tickets have been drained, kills and ship kills no longer count towards internal flag swap counter
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a bug with team spawn selection entry appearing red when shouldn't be
Like this update? Let us know on Discord!
