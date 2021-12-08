 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Blazing Sails update for 8 December 2021

Version 1.7.0.1: Bug fixes and tweaks

Share · View all patches · Build 7849380 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi there scallywenches!

A small hotfix bringing some bug fixes and improvements to the newly released galleon and conquest gamemode.

Patch notes:

Galleon changes:
  • Galleon stern redesigned. It now features an overarching balcony so players can shoot behind more easily
  • Bowsprit tweaked a bit so it's less angled upward to give a slightly more streamlined feel to the ship
  • Gunport hatches and planks on the side of the ship now have collisions so you can stand on them
  • Fixed quite a few texture and unwrapping issues with the galleon
Conquest tweaks:
  • Tweaked player colors a bit, some appeared too dark
  • Tickets from flags now deplete twice as fast (from 2 ticks to 4 ticks)
  • Ticket depletion from ship destruction and kills increased
  • Flag swapping now only happens when a certain amount of flag only tickets have been drained, kills and ship kills no longer count towards internal flag swap counter
Bug fixes:
  • Fixed a bug with team spawn selection entry appearing red when shouldn't be

Like this update? Let us know on Discord!

Changed files in this update

Blazing Sails Content Depot 1158941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.