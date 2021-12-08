 Skip to content

Just Act Natural update for 8 December 2021

Update notes for v0.7.7

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Unlockable outfits
  • That's it.

New stage next week.

  • Congo Magoo

Changed files in this update

Just Act Natural Content Depot 1485081
