- Added Dutch and Russian translations to the game! My sincere gratitude to the player base for volunteering these translations: Dutch by Stefan Kroon and Russian by Quotermain & Sergei Serov. Amazing work! If you are interested in seeing the game in your native language and would like the help, please reach out to me.
- Fix for a mega-ultra-late-game invader pathing bug. When mazes were of an extreme length, invaders would skip through the beginning of the maze, bypassing the first walls/towers. This is now fixed.
- Update to motion sick mode - Now in addition to removing rolling and swaying camera movement, the waves on the title screen are drastically reduced.
- Minor tweaks to invader anti stuck code - anti-stuck logic was rarely, but incorrectly being triggered very late game with lower framerates, in situations where invaders were blocked, waiting for invaders in front of them. This resulted in them being able to teleport past a wall/tower.
- Smelter building renamed to smeltry. This should help prevent some of the confusion between referencing the job or the building.
- Minor updates to texts and tooltips
- Other small performance and stability tweaks
- Slightly slowed the zoom speed down to make it a little less jarring
- Slightly reduced the amount of fog
Patch Notes - b.5.6
