Hello dear players!
We are pleased to inform you that Alpha 0.4.5 is already available. In this update, a character selection has been added, it has 4 avatars, 2 female and 2 male. Each has its own branch of skills, 22 standard and 3 unique for each. Added sounds by a female character.
JOHNSON
MARGO
ALICE
MICHAEL
Fixed in this update many bugs related to the world and weapons of the character. Added a new map of Hong Kong, in which it will be possible to pass waves of zombies.
To get this update, you need to restart the Steam client.
Thank you for being with us and we wish you a pleasant game!
Changed files in this update