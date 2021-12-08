 Skip to content

Blood And Zombies update for 8 December 2021

Alpha 0.4.5 is already available!

Build 7849310

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello dear players!

We are pleased to inform you that Alpha 0.4.5 is already available. In this update, a character selection has been added, it has 4 avatars, 2 female and 2 male. Each has its own branch of skills, 22 standard and 3 unique for each. Added sounds by a female character.

JOHNSON

MARGO

ALICE

MICHAEL

Fixed in this update many bugs related to the world and weapons of the character. Added a new map of Hong Kong, in which it will be possible to pass waves of zombies.

To get this update, you need to restart the Steam client.

Thank you for being with us and we wish you a pleasant game!

