Spell Swap update for 16 December 2021

Patch 1.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 7849175 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here are the patch notes for the 1.2.0 update.

  • Temporary Christmas themed decors and visual effects.

    --> Will be removed at the end of the Christmas event.

  • New Santa wizard skin.

    --> Permanent addition to the skin list!

  • New Blizzard modifier.

    --> A strong and cold wind is blowing! It will push players and spells in the arena. It can change direction over time.

  • New The Floor Is Lava modifier.

    --> Do not touch the ground! The more you stay on the ground, the more damage you take. So do not stop jumping!

  • Player name change.

    --> You can now click on a player name in the Character Selection screen to edit it. Type whatever you want! The random names on new player creation are still there.

