Patch 1.2.0

Here are the patch notes for the 1.2.0 update.
Temporary Christmas themed decors and visual effects.
--> Will be removed at the end of the Christmas event.
New Santa wizard skin.
--> Permanent addition to the skin list!
New Blizzard modifier.
--> A strong and cold wind is blowing! It will push players and spells in the arena. It can change direction over time.
New The Floor Is Lava modifier.
--> Do not touch the ground! The more you stay on the ground, the more damage you take. So do not stop jumping!
Player name change.
--> You can now click on a player name in the Character Selection screen to edit it. Type whatever you want! The random names on new player creation are still there.
