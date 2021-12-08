 Skip to content

Grub Gauntlet update for 8 December 2021

Now with 40 Levels to Play!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Levels 37-40 have been added to GG with version 0.29!!

With this version, GG will also move out of Early Access. So that's exciting! Major bugs that are reported will be fixed, but GG will move into a maintenance phase moving forward.

