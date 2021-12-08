Now with 40 Levels to Play!

Levels 37-40 have been added to GG with version 0.29!!
With this version, GG will also move out of Early Access. So that's exciting! Major bugs that are reported will be fixed, but GG will move into a maintenance phase moving forward.
Changed files in this update