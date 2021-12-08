 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Train Life - A Railway Simulator update for 8 December 2021

Roadmap Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7848834 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi everyone!

Now that the 1st major Train Life update has been released, we believe it is time for an update on our roadmap.

In order to make Train Life the best it can be, we have decided to extend the duration of Early Access. Our initial plan was to release the game during the spring of 2022, but as quality remains our top priority, considering the current development stage and the very rich feedbacks you regularly share, we are now aiming at an official release date for Train Life in the summer of 2022.

To all our players: rest assured that we will continue updating and improving the game before reaching this point!

Last but not least, we are sincerely grateful to all our Early Access players. The main purpose of Early Access has always been to confront the game with its community and shape it together. Thanks to your feedback, the game has been considerably improved so far, and we would like to express our gratitude.

Therefore, the Orient Express content will be given for free to all players who boarded on Train Life during Early Access! The famous locomotive will be added to your account sometime around the official launch!

See you on the rails 😊

Changed depots in ptw_update02 branch

View more data in app history for build 7848834
Train Life - A Railway Simulator Content Depot 1330661
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.